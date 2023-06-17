Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pete Davidson

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged former "Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with reckless driving, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed one misdemeanour count of reckless driving against the actor and writer but did not release details about the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills

In an email statement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said, "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

Davidson's arraignment is set for July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills police did not immediately return requests for comment. Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the “devastating consequences” of reckless driving. "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years," the office wrote in its statement.

"This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

The mishap was occured on March 4. Davidson was allegedly in a Mercedes and traveling at a high speed in a residential area when the vehicle jumped the curb while he was driving. The accident allegedly involved the car knocking over a fire hydrant and clipping the corner of a house. Neither Davidson nor any of the home's residents were injured.

Davidson's latest show, “Bupkis”, debuted on Peacock last month.

