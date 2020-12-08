Choreographer Punit Pathak to tie knot with fiance Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNITJPATHAKOFFICIAL Punit Pathak to tie knot with fiance Nidhi Moony Singh

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak, who also won the ninth season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to tie the knot with fiance Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11. He took to his social media handle and announced their wedding date in a post. Taking to his Instagram, the actor announced the big news by sharing a picture of the date scribbled on a surface.

He wrote, “A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #wedding #date #weddingday #couple #couplegoal”

The couple got engaged on August 26. Punit had shared a few beautiful pictures from their engagement. "To the beginning of always! I sixth sense you, Nidhi Mooney Singh #ENGAGED," he captioned the pictures.

In the photos Punit could be seen wearing a pastel green kurta-pyjama while Nidhi looked beautiful in a yellow saree, which she paired with a red and gold dupatta.

Earlier, Punit has also posted a video as he and Nidhi prepare a special drink for their guests personally. Posting the video, he wrote, “So this is something special that we have done for our guests! We have prepared this 8 days in advance of our wedding party.. this whiskey is gonna be preserved for 8 days in the barrel to give a customised oak texture for our guests. It’s the bride and groom special ! I hope you guys like it !!! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #HumkaPNiHai #drink #wedding #party #cool #tayaari”

On the work front, Punit Pathak started his career in the entertainment industry as a contestant on dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 2. He was later featured in several dance shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dil Hai Hindustani, Dance Plus, and India's Next Superstars among others. He won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. Punit was also featured in a couple of Bollywood films like ABCD, ABCD 2 and Street Dancer.