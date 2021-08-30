Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVI Chiranjeevi, wife rekindle memories with 'Old Friend' Kapil Dev in Hyderabad, fans call them 'mega brothers'

Every day one or the other celebs share pictures for their fans that make their day. Yet another one was posted by none other than South superstar Chiranjeevi on Sunday. The same was captured during a get-together and also featured not only his wife Surekha but also an 'old friend' and Kapil Dev. The photos were clicked at Hyderabad’s Falakunama Palace and were shared on Twitter. Alongside the same, the 'Stalin' actor wrote, "Wonderful meeting my old friend @therealkapildev after a long time. The exquisite #FalaknumaPalace setting made it even more special. Travelled back in time at multiple levels & Fondly recalled old memories. He is very much the #HaryanaHurricane who won us our #FirstWorldCup."

As soon as the same was posted, fans went crazy and started showing their excitement on social media. They applauded the two personalities and called them 'mega brothers.'

See Chiranjeevi's post here:

Now, have a look at how fans reacted on Twitter:

On the personal front, Chiranjeevi and the daughter of late actor Allu Ramalingaiah Surekha got married in the year 1980. The two are blessed with actor-son Ram Charan and two daughters - Sushmita and Sreeja.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting the Telugu film Godfather which happens to be the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Reports claim that the movie will also have a cameo of Salman Khan. Apart from this, he will next be seen in the Telugu film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi also has an untitled project with director Bobby in the pipeline.

Coming to Kapil Dev, the former cricketer's victory story in the World Cup 1983 will be depicted in Kabir Khan's directorial film titled '83. It features an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Not only this but Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his onscreen wife.