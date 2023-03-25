Chiranjeevi claps Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, Venky Kudumula's upcoming film. See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Chiranjeevi with Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna and Venky Kudumula

Rashmika Mandanna is widely regarded as one of South cinema's most popular stars. She has impressed fans with sincere performances and sartorial fashion. The actress has now teamed up with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula for a new film. This is the trio's second film after Bheeshma. Furthermore, the movie will be produced by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers on a large scale. Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard for the mahurat shot while director Bobby switched on the camera. Gopichand Malineni directed the first shot. Rashmika took to Instagram and shared pictures from a puja ceremony conducted on the sets of the film. "Guys today I had a Pooja ceremony for my next.. #VNRTrio and it's my #RM21.. @chiranjeevikonidela sir and some of my favourite people @hanurpudi , @buchibabusana_official, @director.bobby & @dongopichand came to the Pooja to show us their support..Our gang is coming to you again with some crazy, fun, new and exciting stuff.. so I hope we have your blessings and love," she said in the caption.

Netizens wished her luck for the film. "All the best," a social media user commented. "6 years and 21 movies...you are doing great Rashmika," another one wrote.

What's next for Rashmika?

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with the 'Shershaah' actor.

Now, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga. The film is billed as a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations.

Besides this, she also has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. The mass entertainer is already on floors. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will soon join the action-drama film. She is said to appear in an extended cameo, and the actress has already set aside 10 days for the shoot. While an official confirmation from the makers is still pending, she is expected to play a tribal girl in the film.

