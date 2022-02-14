Should child imitate sex worker? Asks Kangana Ranaut reacting to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut objects to minor imitating Alia Bhatt's character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Highlights Kangana Ranaut objects to viral video of minor girl imitating Alia Bhatt's in Gangubai Kathiawadi

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' stars Alia in the titular role

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 25

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has raised objections to a viral video in which a minor girl imitates Alia Bhatt's character in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. It is the story of Gangubai's rise from a sex worker to an authoritative figure in the red light area of Kamathipura.

While Alia's performance is being lauded in all corners, several fan edits have come forward where fans are seen recreating scenes from the film. In a viral video, a minor girl is seen dressed as Alia's character and imitating her. Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Story, “Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it (sic).”

In a follow-up post, Kangana continued, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it okay to sexualize her at this age ? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL (sic).”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut reacting to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut reacting to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video

Here's the video Kangana mentioned in her post:

Talking about the film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' stars Alia in the titular role along with a talented cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.

Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi will have cameos. Vijay Raaz will be seen as the keeper of the brothel.

The film narrates the story of Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl from Kathiawad who gets sold into prostitution by her suitor. Overcoming a life of adversity, Ganga marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was selected for screening at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and is set to arrive in cinemas on February 25.