'Chhorii' is important film of my career: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is extremely happy as her recent outing as a pregnant woman in 'Chhorii' has been receiving praises from the audiences. "Chhorii is indeed one of the most important films of my career, and the kind of love the film is receiving is super encouraging. I'm really glad that with Chhorii, I could put out a responsible message that is the need of the hour," she said. Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Chhorii' is a horror drama.

Working on the film was not easy for Nushrratt. "It was equally daunting and enriching experience to single-handedly headline such a film. It will remain one of the most difficult films I've done so far," she added.

Chhorii is the Hindi remake of an award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi. Directed by Vishal Furia and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorii premiered on the streaming platform on 26 November. Joining her in pivotal roles was Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.

Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), who is 8 months pregnant, is forced by challenging life circumstances to seek shelter in an isolated house surrounded by large sugarcane fields. The house is inhabited by an old couple who seem to know more than they tell. Unknown to Sakshi, there are mysterious evil forces in the fields who are after her and her unborn child. Even though she tries her best to save her unborn baby and herself, her sanity is affected by the scary sights of three mysterious kids and a charred monster, along with a frightening lullaby playing on an old transistor.

On the professional front, Nushrratt will next be seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', and 'Ram Setu'.