Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRATBHARUCHA 'Chhalaang' actors Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate iconic 'DDLJ' scene

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharucha recreated the iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol love story "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge". In an Instagram video Nushratt posted, the actress enacts Simran, Kajol's character in DDLJ, while Rajkummar plays Shah Rukh's Raj. The two are seen singing the number "Tujhe dekha toh" while posing in a mustard field. As the video begins, Bharuccha is seen standing in the middle of a mustard farm calling out, "Raj," following which Rao whose back is facing the camera is seen calling out "Simran."

As the video proceeds, Bharuccha is seen running towards Rao before finally hugging him. The video ends with both the actors singing the love anthem 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam," from the film. "Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao," she wrote as the caption.

Nushrratt and Rajkummar are currently seen together in the digitally-released film, "Chhalaang". The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, revolves around a PT teacher and how sports education is introduced in school curriculum.

"DDLJ" directed by Aditya Chopra was released on October 20, 1995. It tells the love story of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) who live in the UK. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganised romance in Hindi cinema forever.