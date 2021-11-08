Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani's romantic drama leaves fans asking for more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer Out

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's trailer is out on Monday (November 8). The film which is being billed as 'a progressive love story' will release on December 10 this year. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The upcoming romantic film by ace filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is a modern-day love story that will feature Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani will essay a transgender character.

Set in the town of Chandigarh, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Siddharth and Vaani Kapoor as Maanvi along with Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua and Aarav Dua in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier in the day, Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle and updated fans about the trailer. He wrote, "Monday Motivation: Aashiqui mere naal. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out today! See you in cinemas on 10th Dec."

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that the state’s cinema halls will reopen from October 22. After which, Ayushmann Khurrana announced the release date of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which is set to hit theatres on December 10. The actor shared a stunning photo of himself to announce the news along with another picture featuring him with Vaani Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor. Showing off his chiselled body with a clapper board displaying the film's name, he wrote, "Body dekh lo, Shakal baad mein dikhaayenge. Theatre khul gaye hain, dilon pe phir se chaa jaayenge. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, releasing on 10th December, 2021."

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.