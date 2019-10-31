Producer Champak Jain dies due to brain hemorrhage

Bollywood producer Champak Jain, who was also the owner of Venus Records & Tapes and United 7 passed away on Thursday- the reason being a brain hemorrhage, as per reports. His funeral will be held tomorrow at 11 am. He is known for producing films like Main Khiladi Tu Ananri featuring Akshay Kumar and Josh having Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Sonu Sood, Sanjay Nirupam, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha pour their condolences on Twitter.

Sonu tweeted, "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir."

Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul . Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji 🙏RIP Champak sir. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 31, 2019

Sanjay Nirupam wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about untimely death of Champak Jain. He was a dear friend of mine. I have lot of fond memories of his. He was gem of person. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and whole Venus group. #ChampakJain."

Deeply saddened to hear about untimely death of Champak Jain.

He was a dear friend of mine. I have lot of fond memories of his. He was gem of person.

My heartfelt condolences to his family members and whole Venus group.#ChampakJain pic.twitter.com/lspz2DAVq2 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 31, 2019

Gurpreet tweeted, "Very sorry to hear the untimely demise of Shri #Champakjain ji of #Venus group. He was a most humble and grounded soul known for helping the new talents of the industry. #RIP"

Very sorry to hear the untimely demise of Shri #Champakjain ji of #Venus group. He was a most humble and grounded soul known for helping the new talents of the industry. #RIP pic.twitter.com/CbXXv6eoA1 — Gurpreet Kaur Chadha (@GurpreetKChadha) October 31, 2019

Mika Singh tweeted, "Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr Champak Jain, the owner of Venus Music. He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP ."

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr.champakjain the owner of @Venus__Music . He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f9vhBszvX5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 31, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Extremely sad and shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Champak Jain [of Venus music company]... Extremely humble and soft-spoken, Champak ji will be missed... Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family... Rest in peace."

Extremely sad and shocked to learn of the untimely demise of #ChampakJain [of #Venus music company]... Extremely humble and soft-spoken, Champak ji will be missed... Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family... Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pGgVtDJ6yB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News