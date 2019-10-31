Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Producer Champak Jain dies due to brain hemorrhage

Producer Champak Jain dies due to brain hemorrhage

Champak Jain, owner of Venus Records & Tapes and producer of films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari dies due to brain hemorrhage.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2019 23:43 IST
Producer Champak Jain dies due to brain hemorrhage

Producer Champak Jain dies due to brain hemorrhage

Bollywood producer Champak Jain, who was also the owner of Venus Records & Tapes and United 7 passed away on Thursday- the reason being a brain hemorrhage, as per reports. His funeral will be held tomorrow at 11 am. He is known for producing films like Main Khiladi Tu Ananri featuring Akshay Kumar and Josh having Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Sonu Sood, Sanjay Nirupam, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha pour their condolences on Twitter. 

Sonu tweeted, "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir."

Sanjay Nirupam wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about untimely death of Champak Jain. He was a dear friend of mine. I have lot of fond memories of his. He was gem of person. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and whole Venus group. #ChampakJain."

Gurpreet tweeted, "Very sorry to hear the untimely demise of Shri #Champakjain ji of #Venus group. He was a most humble and grounded soul known for helping the new talents of the industry. #RIP"

Mika Singh tweeted, "Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr Champak Jain, the owner of Venus Music. He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP ."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Extremely sad and shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Champak Jain [of Venus music company]... Extremely humble and soft-spoken, Champak ji will be missed... Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family... Rest in peace."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJohn Abraham, Urvashi Rautela to recreate iconic Sridevi song in 'Paga Next StoryBigg Boss 13 October 31 LIVE UPDATES: Rashami Desai plays her game  