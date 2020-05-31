Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELINA JAITLY Celina Jaitly remembers Rituparno Ghosh on filmmaker's 7th death anniversary

Actress Celina Jaitly, who recently worked in the short film "Seasons Greetings: A Tribute To Rituparno Ghosh" remembered the 19-time National Award winning filmmaker Ghosh on his seventh death anniversary on Saturday.

"Ritu da definitely blessed me and (the short film's director) Ram Kamal (Mukherjee) to make this film. He wanted to cast me in a movie. But I became pregnant, and he mentioned that he was willing to wait. Unfortunately, he passed away a few weeks later. His words resonated when Ram Kamal offered me the character of Romita. It was divine intervention," said Celina.

The 47-minute film addresses the issue of social acceptance of relationships, and also features Shree Ghatak, Lillette Dubey, Azhar Khan among others.

The Bengali filmmaker Rituparno was known for films like "Unishe April", "Shubho Mahurat", "Abohomaan" among many acclaimed efforts.

About the short film, Celina said: " "We were scheduled for many prestigious festivals this year but most of them got cancelled for corona pandemic. I hope we can start the process again as the world heals and we slowly get on with our lives."

