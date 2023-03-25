Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath stable after health setback during music tour in UK

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jayashri Ramnath

Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath suffered a "health setback" while touring the United Kingdom, her spokesperson said. According to the statement posted on the renowned singer's Instagram Stories, Jayashri Ramnath, who is in the UK for a music tour, received "timely medical intervention" from the National Health Service (NHS) and is currently "stable".

"Bombay Jayashri had a health setback in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She received timely medical intervention thanks to the capable staff at the NHS and her accompanying artistes. She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days," the statement read.

The Padma Shri-awardee's family requested privacy and urged her fans to ignore the "messages circulating on social media platforms". Sources close to her family said Jayashri Ramnath, who is currently in her 50s, underwent a surgical procedure for an aneurysm, which occurs when an artery's wall weakens and causes an abnormally large bulge.

Jayashri Ramnath is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Some of her most memorable songs include "Partha Mudhal" from 2006 Tamil movie "Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu", "Yaaro Manathile" from 2008's "Dhaam Dhoom", "Zara Zara Behakta Hain" from the movie "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" and "Pi's Lullaby" from Ang Lee's film "Life of Pi".

