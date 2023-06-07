Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie with Harrison Ford in BTS photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anthony Mackie & Harrison Ford in the new Captain America film.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely the Captain America sequel, which will be the first installment of the franchise. The film will star Anthony Mackie in the title role. The movie which was initially titled Captain America: New World Order is now called Captain America: Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie's BTS pic with Harrison Ford from the sets of Captain America has gone viral. Along with the photo, Anthony writes in the caption…. “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on-set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024”.

For the unversed, In Avengers: Endgame, when Steve handed over the precious shield to Wilson, he was not ready for it yet. However, by the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we see Sam Wilson suited, booted, and ready to fly as the new Captain America. His first solo big-screen adventure in the MCU will see him adjust to his new role while dealing with The Leader and President ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, played by Harrison Ford. He’s also expected to go up against the Serpent Society.

Harrison Ford will be taking from the late, great William Hurt. The hard-headed former general has since become President of the United States, meaning that he and the new Captain America will likely have a lot to discuss as the superhero attempts to continue the legacy of Steve Rogers.

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, Captain America: Brave New World will pick up following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, exploring how taking on the mantle of Captain America has affected Anthony Mackie’s, Sam Wilson.

