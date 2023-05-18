BTS V, BLACKPINK's Jennie's date video walking hand-in-hand goes viral? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS V, BLACKPINK's Jennie's date video walking hand-in-hand goes viral

BTS V and BLACKPINK's Jennie are rumored to be dating for a while now. Last year, their photos from Jeju Island went viral and many fans were convinced that the two Kpop idols have been dating for more than a year. Now, another video has surfaced on the internet in which Kim Taehyung of BTS and rapper Jennie of the girl band BLACKPINK can be seen walking hand-in-hand in Paris. However, the video is not clear and the faces of the stars cannot be seen clearly, it is said that a photographer spotted the duo in the City of Love.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie never confirmed their relationship. The rumors soon died after their photos went viral. But looks like the singers are still very much in love with each other. French journalist Amar Taoualit shared a video of them on his TikTok and confirmed to the fans that he was indeed Jennie and Taehyung walking along the Seine.

Watch the video here-

Soon after the video went viral, BTS Army and BLINKS expressed their excitement and flooded Twitter. A fan said, "Hand in Hand my lovely Taehyung and Jennie.. We'll support you no matter what! Let them fookin date and love them pls! Taennie we won." Another tweeted, "It's literally their managers behind them at the end of the video I can see Alison there." A third fan wrote, "Honestly I hope Jennie and Taehyung are dating. They're the most kind and amazing people to ever exist. If they found love and comfort in each other I will obviously support them. I wish them both happiness and lovr."

"Kim Taehyung and Jennie relationship is confirmed!!! #TAENNIE dating in Paris. We always support you Taehyung. We love you #BTSV," said another fan.

Check out the reactions here-

BTS V and Jennie's relationship rumours began in 2021 December when Kim Taehyung followed and then unfollowed her on Instagram. Later, their photos from various dates surfaced on the internet, leaving the fans excited. Nonetheless, Both the stars' agencies- BigHit and YG Entertainment- refused to confirm their relationship citing it is their private life.

When their photos were out, legal actions were also taken because the images were leaked without the Kpop idols' consent. YG Entertainment released a statement in October, saying, "We have refrained from mentioning the matter or making an official statement in order to minimize any further damage. However, there have been indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs."

"The photos [of Jennie] distributed online were made public illegally, without Jennie’s consent," it added.

Latest Entertainment News