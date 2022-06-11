BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V posts thirst traps; Jimin shares heartfelt note for ARMY after Proof's release

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kim Taehyung aka V and Jimin

K-pop supergroup BTS' new album Proof created a storm ever since its release on Friday. Their new album has sold over 2 million copies on the first day as reported by the agency. Amidst all this, the members gave more reasons to the ARMY to rejoice as they shared several pictures and videos on their individual social media handles. While, Jimin shared a happy picture on Instagram breaking his Insta siesta, Kim Taehyung aka V dropped his midnight (IST) thirst traps leaving ARMY wanting more. Jimin also shared a selfie on his Twitter handle along with a heartfelt note for his fans showing his concern. He tweeted in Korean which translates to this in English, "I had a really happy time. Everyone, please get home safely. Thank you so much ARMY."

Take a look:

Jimin's sweet gesture sent the ARMY into a meltdown and they bombarded his tweet with sweet responses. A fan wrote, “I missed you Jimin. Thank you for always working so hard for us. We love you so much.” Another fan said, "Jimin you’re Amazing, so glad to see you enjoying yourself you’ve worked so hard & You deserve it baby.. Thank You for the Beautiful pic. stay happy & healthy til we meet again."

On the other hand, Kim Taehyung aka V shared a video of himself vibing on one of the songs. He was also seen playing around with the camera panning it across his face amidst the green, blue and red light. He also shared a close-up view of his hand, with his veins visible.

Fans called him ‘Daddy’ Taehyung and also pointed out how he shares seductive videos at odd hours. One of the fans wrote, "not Taehyung giving off "I’m drunk and I want to be slutty on my Instagram so that that one person sees it. And then I’ll delete it when they finally see it" vibes."

About Proof

Proof sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release, its entertainment agency said Saturday. The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported. It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.

Its title song, "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views.