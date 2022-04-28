BTS' J-Hope, Jimin and Jin fighting in new GCF in Helsinki clip goes viral; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JUNGYEUN0613 BTS band members

BTS' J-Hope, Jimin and Jin were seen fighting in a new viral video as the trio wanted to have a solo photo. The short behind-the-scene video posted by Big Hit shows the Korean band members at Golden Closet Film (GCF) in Helsinki. The video is a part of the K-pop band's visit to Helsinki, Finland, for the BTS 2020 Winter Package. The video features the septet goofing around. While Jungkook is busy shooting the series with his camera, other members, V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook are seen having fun. In one of the moments, Jin, and Jimin get into a fake fight and demand to have a solo picture by Jungkook. As the duo is busy fighting, others get in the way and their photos clicked.

The video has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

For the unversed, GCF is a travel vlog shot, edited, and directed by Jungkook in his own studio. BTS 2020 Winter Package is an annual merchandise package consisting of DVDs, photobooks, and more merchandise of the band that are released for fans during the winter.

Meanwhile, BTS bandmates -- RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook have returned to Seoul, South Korea after their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. to ARMY's delight, the band will be releasing a new album in the coming June.