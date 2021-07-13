Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS' 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 7th week; Suga reacts

The South Korean band BTS extended their reign on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Butter", remaining at the summit for seventh consecutive weeks. The band comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been creating history with their songs. Similarly, 'Butter' song is also number 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, their second song so far to enter the top 10. This makes them the first Korean act to have multiple entries in the top 10 of the Pop Airplay chart. As soon as the news came not just Suga but also J-Hope took to Twitter and shared their reactions.

BTS member Suga logged into Weverse and shared his reaction as he wrote, "Eh ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah a ah a ah ah ah ahk you mean seven weeks?" he wrote. Not only this but he even shared a selfie thanking fans and wrote, " "Thank you ARMY!"

Meanwhile, J-Hope shared a selfie on Weverse and wrote, "7.... ARMY is the best ..."

The septet recently released their CD single "Butter" that includes the brand new track "Permission to dance". The song sends the message that you don't need permission to dance, prompting listeners to get up on their feet and dance again.

BTS are known for the way they interact with their fans and also their authentic music. Its band members are RM, Jin, Suga,J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

BTS are slated to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for two nights on July 13 and 14, where the US television premiere of "Permission to dance" is scheduled to happen.

-With IANS inputs