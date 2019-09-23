Bruna Abdullah shares experience of giving birth to daughter Isabelle in water

Actress Bruna Abdullah recently gave birth to a baby girl and named her Isabella. She has since been sharing pictures of hers on her social media pages. She also shared her childbirth story on Instagram, which is receiving appreciation from fans all over.

Bruna opted for the water delivery process. She shared a picture from the process and captioned it: “My Birth Story Even before I was pregnant I knew I would have a water birth! I wanted the birth of my baby to be as gentle as possible and without any drugs, I hated the idea of having to deal with the side effects of all the medication they would give me at the hospital. I imagined a calm and soothing environment, where I could wait for my baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment. I was lucky enough to have had all that!”

She further wrote, “I had my baby in a warm water pool, my husband, my mother, my doctor and my doula were there with me. I prepared myself for that day, I worked out regularly, I ate a very well balanced diet, I meditated and visualised every single detail. I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday, I wanted the labour to be no longer than 4 hours, I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool, and I wanted to do it drug free! I got all of that!”

Bruna, who was last seen in 2018 film Udanchoo, was asked if she would be making her comeback. She said: "I am ready to return to my live shows which I like very much. Can't say anything about the movies.. I am working, but let's see whether I can stay away for long from my daughter or not. "

