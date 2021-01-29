Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi dies, Paresh Rawal and other celebs pay tribute

Image Source : TWITTER/GOYALPP Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi dies

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi passed away on the morning of January 29. The popular Gujarati theatre actor and director Arvind Joshi was suffering from age-related diseases and died at the age of 84. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Bombay. A well-known name in the world of showbiz, he has acted in films such as Sholay, Ittefaq, and Apmaan Ki Aag.

Arvind Joshi is survived by his two children- Sharman Joshi and Mansi Roy and his wife. Mansi is a former TV actress, married to actor Rohit Roy.

Celebrities like Paresh Rawal expressed sadness on the demise of the great artist. He tweeted, "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI"

"V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP," wrote filmmaker Anil Sharma.