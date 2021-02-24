Image Source : TWITTER/MANPALRANA Popular Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away in Mohali; Vishal Dadlani & other celebs condole

Sardool Sikander Death News: Veteran Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander, aged 60, has passed away at Fortis hospital in Mohali. He was recently diagnosed with Coronavirus and was under treatment for various issues including kidney damage, uncontrolled sugar, and multi-organism failure. Singer Sardool Sikander was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. As soon as the news of his demise spread, a lot of celebrities including Harshdeep kaur, Vishal Dadlani, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh as well as fans started pouring in condolences on Twitter.

Mourning the veteran singer's demise, Punjab CM Capt.Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans."

Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :(A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family #SardoolSikander #RestInPeace."

Fans react to Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's demise:

Punjabi-language folk and pop singer Sardool Sikander made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with his introductory album, "Roadways Di Laari". He has also acted in some Punjabi language films, like Jagga Daku.

He was born on 15 January 1961.