Brake fail crash: Tanushree Dutta meets with 'freak' accident on her way to Mahakaal temple, see pics

"Brake fail crash," is how Tanushree Dutta described a 'freak' accident she met on her way to Mahakaal temple. The actress posted pictures from her visit to the famous Indian temple along with a photo of her injured and bruised leg. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a red suit. Her fans and followers have been wishing the actress good health and a speedy recovery.

"Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!" Tanushree captioned the post.

The 36-year-old actor, who started her journey in the entertainment industry post her Miss India Universe win in 2003 and appeared in films like "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", "Bhagam Bhag", "Dhol", is credited to have spear headed the '#MeToo' movement in India. Tanushree, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2010 film "Apartment" recently made news after she opened the floodgates for the #Metoo movement in India. Tanushree was away from the spotlight for almost eight years before she came back from abroad and talked about her harassment incident involving actor Nana Patekar on the sets of "Horn 'Ok' Pleassss".

Last year, in a lengthy Instagram post, the actress said she is planning to return to movies, after staying away from the film industry for a decade. Dutta said she has been offered acting projects both in Hindi and South film industries, adding that she is receiving silent support from bigwigs in the movie business.

"At present I’m in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for big budget south projects as well as 12 casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerful industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my well wishers. There are also big production houses I’m talking to for projects in lead roles (sic)," the actor said.

Dutta added that she has received offers for web series as well.

"The industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies. (they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not)," the former Miss India said.

"I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I’m back to work. I’m looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!" she added.

The actor said she stayed away from acting in films as she had some unpleasant experiences, but decided to come back to as she wants to "reconsider" her options in Bollywood.

"Since I’m an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, I decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and reconsider what options I have in Bollywood.

"I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects," she said.