Brahamastra: Amitabh Bachchan shoots at minus 3 degrees in Manali with Ranbir Kapoor (Pics)

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been in the news ever since its inception. The film is mounted on a massive scale and the shoot has been going on from quite a few months now. Currently, Big B and Ranbir Kapoor are in Manali for the climax shoot of the film and, today Amitabh Bahchan gave a treat to his fans by sharing pictures all the way from Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing a dapper photo of himself on Instagram, Big B wrote, "the minus degrees .. the biting cold .. and the protective gear".

Meanwhile, we also got to see a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

T 3567 - ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019

Brahmastra’s shoot has been going on for over 150 days and it all began in Bulgaria. Post that, Ranbir and Alia along with others of the cast headed to Scotland and then to Varanasi for shooting. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in the film.

Brahmastra is the story of Shiva and Isha. Shiva played by Ranbir can emit fire from his palms and the film’s first part will showcase his journey to find Brahmastra. A while back, Brahmastra’s logo was launched in Prayagraj with 150 drones that lit up the sky.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to release in summer of 2020.

