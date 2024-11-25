Boy proposes to his girlfriend at Diljit Dosanjh's Pune concert while he sings 16-year-old song in background

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Boy proposes to his girlfriend at Diljit's Pune concert

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is holding mega concerts in different cities in India. Huge crowds are not only reaching out to his concerts but a lot of emotions can also be seen during these musical events. On November 24 i.e. Sunday, the singer organized his concert in Pune. Many videos and pictures from this program surfaced on social media. Although videos from the event of Diljit go viral, the one we will talk about today is very special. This time in the actor's concert, a boy was seen proposing to his girlfriend for marriage. Its video is making a splash on social media.

A marriage proposal while Diljit sings in the background

A user has posted a reel on Instagram, in which a person sits on his knees to propose to his girlfriend on stage amid the applause of the audience. After that, he kisses her hand and hugs her. Diljit can be heard singing his 16-year-old song 'Pyaar'. After that Diljit is seen clapping and asking the audience to clap for him. Not only this, the singer then talked to both his fans and asked the audience to clap for them.

People's reaction

In the video that has surfaced, you can see Diljit shaking hands with the man and hugging his girlfriend. During this, the man tells Diljit that he has been in a relationship with the girl he is proposing to marry for 13 years. At the end of the clip, Diljit repeated his words. Reacting to the post, a fan is praising Diljit a lot. One person wrote, 'Very beautiful and happy moment.' At the same time, another person wrote, 'Diljit is so happy to see them.' At the same time, another person wrote, 'This is a dream proposal, friend.'

Diljit's remaining leg for Dil Luminati India tour

Let us tell you, on Sunday, the state excise department took a last-minute step and cancelled the permit to serve alcohol at Diljit's event. This decision was taken after strong protests were made by the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil as well as some local residents and organisations against serving alcohol at the event. Earlier this month, during his concert in Ahmedabad, Diljit had said that if the government banned alcohol across the country, he would stop making songs on it. Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour will be held in Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8) and Chandigarh (December 14). He will conclude the India tour on December 29 in Guwahati.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's and alcohol series continues! Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit for Pune concert