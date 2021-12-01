Boney Kapoor joins Instagram; Arjun and Janhvi welcome him in special way

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BONEY KAPOOR Boney Kapoor joins Instagram

Producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite active on Twitter, has now joined Instagram. After making his debut on the photo-sharing application, he posted several pictures -- including his solo image, in which he can be seen posing like a pro. Sharing the particular photograph on his Instagram Story, Boney's firstborn Arjun Kapoor penned a cute post. "So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids and to show the world his rather fashionable side," Arjun wrote.

Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared the same image on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hi papa." She added a string of heart emojis to the caption.

Recently, Boney Kapoor along with his family received the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa. The 65-year-old producer shared the news on his official Twitter account. "Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind hearted leadership. Best Destination … Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE (sic)," Kapoor said.

The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system which allowed investors (minimum of AED 10 million) and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals and specialised talents like in the field of science, knowledge and sports, to apply for it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney is currently in Delhi for his acting project. Reportedly, he is shooting for Luv Ranjan's next, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

