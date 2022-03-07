Boman Irani shares iconic pic with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa; fans say 'Legends'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOMAN IRANI In the picture, Boman Irani was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa.

The Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films as it is going to host some of Hindi cinema’s best performers. On Monday (March 07), veteran actor Boman Irani took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the movie. He wrote in the caption, "To be part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself. To be part of #Uunchai makes my heart glow with humble pride." In the picture, Irani was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture from Uunchai's sets. Bachchan captioned the photo, "Keti ko .. Keti ko …!"

Several Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Maria Goretti commented on the post. One of the users, "Awesome bunch! Already looking forward to some dynamic bonding!" Another wrote, "so happy to see our pride Nepali Dhaka topis on the superstars."

Previously, Boman took to Instagram account and wished Anupam Kher on his birthday. He wrote in the caption, "Was a young man when I saw this "senior" actor in his first film Saaransh, chewing up the screen. It was then I thought I would join films. So inspired was I. Little that I knew that this "old man" was only 27 years old. Thanks for the inspiration! It remains even after 37 years. Only with greater force. Happy birthday @anupampkher."

Boman and Anupam have shared the screen space in films like 'Veer Zara', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara', 'Heyy Babyy', but their most famous film together was the Dibakar Banerjee directorial 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'.

Earlier, Anupam had shared a picture of himself, Boman, and veteran actor Danny Dengongpa on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Boman will be next seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Anupam is awaiting the release of 'The Kashmir Files', which has been slated for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022. Big B has an impressive lineup including Brahmastra and The Intern’s Hindi remake. Uunchai also features Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

-with ANI inputs