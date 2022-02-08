Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' to release in theatres on March 11

Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Kashmir Files' is all set to release in cinemas on March 11. On Tuesday, the makers took to social media and posted, "Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022#RightToJustice." The decision comes days after the release got postponed due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. The news about the film's release was also shared by Anupam Kher on Twitter. He wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in THEATRES on March 11. Bringing the story of #KashmiriPanditGenocide Please support and bless us. #KashmiriPanditGenocide."

Previously, the makers announced the postponement through a statement reading, "Due to the significant spike in Covid cases in the country and the current scenario on theatres being partially or fully shut down in many states, we have decided to postpone the release of our movie 'The Kashmir Files'. Let's fight the pandemic together. Wear mask & stay safe."

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 was earlier slated to release in January but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi are also a part of the film.