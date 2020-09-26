Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone undergoes interrogation by NCB in drug probe

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs related case after her alleged WhatsApp chats came to the fore. The actress reached the NCB's SIT guest house at 9:48 am without any security. The actress was summoned for questioning by the drug law enforcement agency on Wednesday. An NCB official said that she will be questioned about the alleged drug chats with her former manager Karishma Prakash, who has been called for questioning today as well. It is also said that NCB will undertake cross-examination of Deepika and Karishma.

The Bajirao Mastani actress will also be asked if she consumed drugs and from whom and where she procured them, and whether the drugs were procured for self use or for someone else. She will also be questioned if she still consumes drugs, who all were there at the Koko club in 2017 when she asked Karishma to bring drugs.

Besides Deepika, the NCB has also summoned Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for questioning later in the day. The NCB has also summoned Karishma for questioning on Saturday. She was questioned for several hours by the NCB on Friday.

The NCB has questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh, former Dharma Production executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi and Karishma. The NCB has also recorded the statements of Kwan Talent Management Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and noted producer Madhu Mantena Varna, and others.

The NCB registered a drugs case under the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate was probing the money laundering charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB was shared the alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others.

Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda and several others have been arrested in the case so far.

(WIith IANS inputs)

