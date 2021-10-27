Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAMYA PANJABI Bigg Boss fame Kamya Panjabi joins Congress political party in Mumbai

Television actress Kamya Punjabi who gained popularity with her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 7 has taken a plunge into politics and joined the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee in Mumbai. The actress who has been in the industry for more than two decades now has expressed her aspirations to join politics and serve work towards the welfare of women in the country.

Confirming the news, Congress member, Niraj Bhatia shared a picture of Kamya with Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap and tweeted, "Actress @iamkamyapunjabi joins @INCIndia in Mumbai in presence of Mumbai Congress President Shri @BhaiJagtap1." The actress retweeted and added a joining hands emoji in the caption.

While talking to Etimes Kamya said, "I want to serve my country and work on causes I strongly feel for. Besides other things, I want to focus on women’s empowerment and help those who suffer domestic violence in our country. I, too, have suffered silently in the past for many years. The desire to join politics stems from a strong cause. I am not hungry for power, I just want to work."

The actress also revealed that she will continue her acting career and will divide her time. "It's not that I am clueless and have decided to join politics for fun. I have done my homework and am very clear about my goals. I am not here to make money or achieve power and fame. Woh mujhe TV mein bahut mila hai. I am here to work. Let’s leave everything to time. Everyone knows that main jo kar sakti hoon wohi bolti hoon aur jo bolti hoon woh karke bhi dikhaati hoon." she added.

Also read: Kamya Panjabi slams Bigg Boss' Sneha Wagh for remark on her failed marriages, gets trolled instead

On the acting front, Kamya recently packed up shooting for her super hit show, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has also worked in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa.