Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Jariwala 'smell favouritism' towards Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat and Beha Bhasin are the latest to join the list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants. The celebrities who were recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT entered the BB 15 House as wildcard contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Both new contestants share a good bond with Shamita Shetty. While Raqesh is her boyfriend, Neha is also a close friend of the actress. Post their entry, actresses Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Jariwala took to social media and slammed the makers. The latter also wrote that 'smells favouritism".

“Just started watching the last night’s epi of #BB15 n I feel why why why???? Why this special treatment? Why sending a friend n a boyfriend? This is so unfair for all the other contestants!” Kamya tweeted.

Along the same lines, Shefali, who has entered the BB House in season 13 as a wildcard contestant wrote, "How is one allowed to talk about what’s happened outside the house !! I was a wildcard too and it was strictly prohibited. #BB15 no rules …WTF! Yeh Kya ho raha hai (what is happening)!? Do I smell favouritism…”

In 'Bigg Boss OTT' the chemistry between Shamita Shetty and Bapat got a lot of attention. And now that Bapat has entered the house, he is all appreciative of her. "Shamita is playing a very strong game," he said. "She has a very strong opinion and voice. What is most important is that she is very clear. What she is from outside, she is very much the same person inside," the actor told IANS.

Talking about his connection with Shamita, he said: "Well, it won't change here too, even if the platform is different. Though she will be playing her game in her own way and our connection is not going to be affected."

On his game plan inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, Bapat said: "This time the game will be stronger than w