Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik asks 'What Is Pawri' after friend Srishty Rode makes video on trend

Rubina Dilaik who became the winner of the Television's most popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 received a sweet surprise from her friends, fans, and family members. Rubina Dilaik received a sweet surprise from her husband Abhinav Shukla and other close friends. Abhinav shared a picture in which Rubina could be seen posing with her trophy in a beautifully decorated room. Now, Rubina and her best buddy Srishty Rode have now joined the viral 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme fest. This comes just a day after Rubina Dilaik reunited with her family and friends post concluding BB14.

Srishty Rode took to her Instagram handle and posted meme video she made with Rubina. But the Shakti actress seems to have no idea about the ongoing 'Pawri' video as she was in the show. The clip begins with Srishty introducing herself, and later the camera moves towards Rubina and introduces her as Bigg Boss winner. In the end, Srishti and other members explain Rubina about the 'Pawri.'

"And she asked what is this Pawri? welcome back to this world Hahahha @rubinadilaik it will still take you sometime to settle in here! So sooo soooooo proud of you Boss Lady!," wrote Srishty alongside the video.

In another picture shared by her, the duo can be seen posing alongside each other with a backdrop filled with pink balloons. On the wall next to her there was a huge poster which had 'Welcome home, boss lady' written on them. The place had rose petals dropped on the floor.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik, a popular television actress has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Host Salman Khan announced her as the winner after the final showdown between her and singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner's up. South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli finished as the first runner's up.

Rubina made a name with roles in shows such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Within the house, her ‘shikshika' behavior made her unpopular.