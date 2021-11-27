Asim Riaz wishes Himanshi Khurana on birthday with goofy videos, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been going strong ever since they confessed their feelings for one another on Bigg Boss 13. Even years after the show concluded, the two are often spotted together on dates and vacations. As Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana turned a year older, 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz wished his girlfriend with a goofy yet cute post on social media. Taking to Instagram, Asim posted a string of candid videos of him with Himanshi.

In one of the videos, Asim can be seen sneakingly taking a video of Himanshi's grumpy yet adorable face. "Happy birthday @iamhimanshikhurana," he captioned the post followed by a crown emoji to it. Take a look:

Asim garnered spotlight during his stint on season 13 of the show, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi fell in love during their stint in 'Bigg Boss' 13. Though Himanshi was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss house, she grew close to Asim, who was always vocal about his feelings for her.

Since then, he has featured in several music videos including "Kalle sohna nai" and his maiden rap album "Back to start", and is now geared up for his next track "Sky high", which also features his Himanshi.

At the moment, Asim's brother Umar is seen n Bigg Boss 15. The reality show which airs on Colors is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the show, Umar is competing with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh.