Bhumi Pednekar posts series of emotional tweets after grandfather’s death

Bhumi Pednekar who recently saw the trailer release of her film Saand Ki Aankh lost her grandfather Major Dayachand Hooda on September 22. The actress in order to give an ode to his late nanu shared a picture with him along with a series of tweets that will make you emotional. In the picture she can be seen standing behind her grandfather while her mother and sister also there.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I remember I used to tell you as a kid that "nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up", a story you very fondly told everyone always. Today, I think of you and all the love you’ve given us all - The summers and winters in Jaipur, where we used to look at your Army uniform."​

Bhumi later started posting sweet anecdotes remembering him which depicted the memories she shared with him. Bhumi further wrote, "...and ask you stories of how you got that bullet mark, where the little joys of simply eating a fruit plucked from the garden or the customary evening in your room with everyone and chai, filled us all with the utmost joy."



Bhumi added, "Thank you Nana and Nani for giving me the best childhood one could ever ask for. You will always be with us, your memories are deeply etched in our minds and I will share all your stories with the generations to come."

Another tweet read, "Nana you’re now with the love of your life. May your soul rest in peace Nanaji. My life is dedicated you and nani. Major Dayachand Hooda 22.9.2019 and eternity. #ForeverMine."

Talking about her upcoming film, it also stars Taapsee Pannu and the trailer was released on Monday. It is a Anurag Kashyap production and is slated to release on Diwali this year along with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4. The film revolves around the story of ‘shooter daadis’ Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who are known to be the oldest sharshooters of India.

Watch the trailer here:

