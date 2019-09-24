Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Bhumi Pednekar posts series of emotional tweets after grandfather’s death

Bhumi Pednekar posts series of emotional tweets after grandfather’s death

Read In Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter to express her emotional side after the death of her grandfather. The actress will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Taapse Pannu, the trailer of which has been released.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 7:15 IST
Representative News Image

Bhumi Pednekar posts series of emotional tweets after grandfather’s death

Bhumi Pednekar who recently saw the trailer release of her film Saand Ki Aankh lost her grandfather Major Dayachand Hooda on September 22. The actress in order to give an ode to his late nanu shared a picture with him along with a series of tweets that will make you emotional. In the picture she can be seen standing behind her grandfather while her mother and sister also there. 

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I remember I used to tell you as a kid that "nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up", a story you very fondly told everyone always. Today, I think of you and all the love you’ve given us all - The summers and winters in Jaipur, where we used to look at your Army uniform."​

​​

 

Bhumi later started posting sweet anecdotes remembering him which depicted the memories she shared with him. Bhumi further wrote, "...and ask you stories of how you got that bullet mark, where the little joys of simply eating a fruit plucked from the garden or the customary evening in your room with everyone and chai, filled us all with the utmost joy."
 

Bhumi added, "Thank you Nana and Nani for giving me the best childhood one could ever ask for. You will always be with us, your memories are deeply etched in our minds and I will share all your stories with the generations to come."

Another tweet read, "Nana you’re now with the love of your life. May your soul rest in peace Nanaji. My life is dedicated you and nani. Major Dayachand Hooda 22.9.2019 and eternity. #ForeverMine." 

Talking about her upcoming film, it also stars Taapsee Pannu and the trailer was released on Monday. It is a Anurag Kashyap production and is slated to release on Diwali this year along with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4. The film revolves around the story of ‘shooter daadis’ Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who are known to be the oldest sharshooters of India.

Watch the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySaif Ali Khan sets out to kill enemies in Laal Kaptaan new poster Next StoryAyushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl crosses 100 cr  