Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani's first look as Reet sure to send chills down your spine | WATCH

After a lot of anticipation, the first look of Kiara Advani from her upcoming horror comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was unveiled on Thursday (April 21). The actress who will be playing a lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan took to her Instagram handle and shared the motion poster. Introducing her character as Reet, she captioned the post, "Meet Reet. Don’t be fooled, She's not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

Take a look:

Kiara's look has piqued the interest of her fans who had been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. The motion poster showcases Kiara with a creepy hand over her head. They took to the comments section and bombarded it with fire and red heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "Gorgeous eyes." Another said, "Omg this is gone be (Bomb emoji)."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

Last week, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and posted the film's teaser, introducing fans to his character 'Rooh Baba' as he asked Manjulika to beware. "Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika !!" he wrote in the caption.

The almost minute-long teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opened with visuals of a spooky haveli followed by a paranormal entity, as the song 'Ami Je Tomar' played in the background, in Shreya Ghoshal's voice. The music then switches to the iconic 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' song as the scene cuts to introduce Kartik making his grand entry with Rajpal Yadav. The upcoming film will have Rajpal reprising his role from the first installment as Chhota Pandit.

Directed by Anees Bazmee the horror comedy-drama, which also features Tabu, will hit theatres on May 20, 2022. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR.'

The upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios