Before Pushpa 2 shoot begins, Allu Arjun chills with family in Tanzania | See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLUSNEHAREDDY Allu Arjun with family

Allu Arjun will soon begin shooting for Pushpa 2. Before 'Icon Star' Allu Arjun gets busy with the shoot of the Sukumar-directed sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise', he is taking a break to spend some time will his family. The actor is scheduled to start working on Pushpa: The Rule in August or September. Before that, Allu Arjun is at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania with his wife and their two kids.

The actor's wife, Allu Sneha, posted a family photo from the vacation on her Instagram page. In the photo, Allu Arjun is seen having a good time with his wife and children -- son Allu Ayan and daughter Allu Arha. The image featuring the Allu family has gone viral on social media.

The scripting for the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', is said to have been completed and Allu Arjun is expected to return to Hyderabad some time soon to start preparing for the shoot.

In 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun plays an underdog who becomes the boss of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel will see him being the boss, taking on the powers that be, including his bete noir, the cop played by Faahad Faasil.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Pushpa's love interest, Srivalli, will have a bigger role in the sequel, according to the makers. There's much speculation, meanwhile, over Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, fresh from his dream run in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', joining the cast, but the makers of Pushpa are not saying anything about it.

The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in 'Pushpa 2', and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone.

After the enormous success of the first instalment of the film, Allu Arjun's popularity in the north belt has skyrocketed. This is why the filmmakers want to seize the momentum and are paying special attention to 'Pushpa: The Rule's execution.