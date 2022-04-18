Bawaal: Varun Dhawan ups hotness quotient in FIRST look from the sets; makes dashing entry on bullet

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Varun Dhawan

Monday turned out to be a special day for actor Varun Dhawan's fans as his first look from the upcoming movie 'Bawaal' surfaced online. In one of the viral images, Varun is seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet in Lucknow. Dressed in a blue shirt and grey trousers, Varun is all beefed up for his role. He elevated his look by sporting a beard.

Fans went gaga after seeing Varun's latest pictures. "Oh My God! Varun looks so dapper," a fan commented. "He's so smart," another one commented.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming love story 'Bawaal', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, began production in Lucknow. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of 'Bawaal' is being shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where its ‘mahurat’ was held.

(With ANI inputs)

Apart from "Bawaal", Dhawan will be seen in Amar Kaushik's directorial "Bhediya". The supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. Also, he has Karan Johar-backed "Jug Jugg Jeeyo," which stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Kapoor will headline Aanand L Rai's production "Good Luck Jerry", her father Boney Kapoor-backed "Mili" and and Johar's home production "Mr and Mrs Mahi".

Meanwhile, Bawaal is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.