Batla House, RAW and Pagalpanti – Here’s how birthday boy John Abraham made 2019 special for fans

Bollywood actor John Abraham has always been the master of all trades. From action, comedy to drama, the actor has played a variety of roles in his 16 years long career in the showbiz and has always managed to garner applaud from the audience. Additionally, his good looks and muscular body leaves the fans drooling. The year 2019 has been extra special for the actor as he starred in three films and not just earned him praise for his stellar performances but also were a hit at the box office.

John started his journey as a model but the road to becoming a successful actor was not an easy one. He featured in multiple music videos before he made in debut in 2003 with Jism, opposite Bipasha Basu. With each film, he strengthened his feet in Bollywood and today has become one of the top actors. As the actor celebrates his 47th birthday today, let’s have a look at the films with which he made 2019 special for his fans.

John Abraham as ACP Sanjay Kumar in Batla House

Batla House is inspired by the Batla House encounter case that took place in 2008. The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani of Kal Ho Na Ho fame and written by Ritesh Shah, earned much praise from the viewers and also garnered big numbers. The film opened with Akshay Kumar’s Mission mangala nd still managed to force the audience to the theaters and enjoy a thrilling ride.

John Abraham as Rehamatullah Ali in Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham donned the role of a RAW agent in Romeo Akbar Walter. The actor played Romeo, Akbar Malik as well as Walter Khan in the film and won many hearts. While the film couldn’t do wonders on the box office, it managed to impress the critics and viewers alike. Talking about the film, John had said, "When audience will see 'Romeo Akbar Walter', they will realise that it's a different film because it's not a regular patriotic film. There are many shades of grey and when people will see my character in the film, they will wonder if he is a spy or hero or traitor?"

John Abraham as Raj Kishore in Pagalpanti

After ruling the Independence Day with Batla House and shining bright in another patriotic film Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham treated his fans with a comedy film Pagalpanti. He was seen romancing actress Ileana D’cruz in the film, directed by Anees Bazmee. While the film couldn’t live up to the expectations, the actor ‘s performance came as a breath of fresh air for his fans who were missing him doing comedy.

