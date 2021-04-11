Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri on Sunday said he has recovered from coronavirus and returned home from a hospital. The 68-year-old singer, known for his work in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"With the blessings of almighty and my loved ones I am back home," Lahiri wrote alongside his picture.

In his post, Lahiri expressed his gratitude to the healthcare staff of the hospital as well as his fan, who wished for his speedy recovery.

"A special thank you to the doctors, Nurses and staff of #breachcandyhospital.Thank you all for the prayers and good wishes #covidwarriors" he said.

The veteran singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here earlier this month as a precautionary measure after he was detected with "mild COVID symptoms". His daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal issued an official statement that said, "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always."

On March 17, Bappi Lahiri, known for his work in several films of the late 1970s-80s like "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi", had posted on Instagram that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 9,330 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the count of infections to 5,10,512 and the toll to 11,944.

-with PTI inputs