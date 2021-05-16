Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHAALIMALHOTRA_03 Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra shares quirky video on wearing masks

Harshaali Malhotra, who played the role of 'Munni' in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's most popular film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', is ruling the headlines yet again. The diva is very active on Instagram and keeps winning hearts with her videos. Harshaali's dance videos go viral on social media as soon as they are shared. Celebrities as well as fans like her videos a lot. On Sunday, Harshaali shared another quirky video with her followers but this time, she had a message for them.

Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra shared an interesting video in which she urged everyone to wear masks. Recalling the instances from last year's covid lockdown, the little diva claimed that she does not want to repeat the same, so everyone should wear masks now. She further said, "My makeup is not even visible in the masks but still I wear it so why can't you?" Watch the video here-

Earlier, Harshaali's dance video on Salman Khan's recently released film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had gone viral. She grooved to Salman and Disha Patani's song Seeti Maar and earned praise from the netizens. One user wrote, "upcoming heroine." Another said, "Beautiful dance moves."

Last year, Harshaali had made headlines after her pictures from Diwali and Bhai Dooj went viral. In the Diwali photographs, the 12-year-old was seen wearing a red churidar kurta with a gold colour dupatta and gold jewellery.

Born in June 2008, Harshaali made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.

Harshaali has also appeared in television soaps like Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha, besides a few commercials.