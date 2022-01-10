Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HARSHAALIMALHOTRA Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2021

Actress Harshaali Malhotra, who played the role of Munni or Shahida in the 2015 Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', has received the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award this year. Harshaali took to her Instagram handle today and shared a picture from the ceremony. "Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)," she wrote in the caption. For the private event, Harshaali could be seen decked up in a stunning white and pink lehenga.

Harshaali shared another post in which she was seen holding the trophy and dedicated the same to Salman Khan, Kabir Khan and Mukesh Chhabra. She wrote in the caption, "This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me…And for full @Bajrangibhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)."

Have a look at her posts here:

In 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Harshaali played the role of Shahida also known as 'Munni', a Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and travels back to her homeland with the help of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi.

Her performance as a mute girl was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category.

-With ANI inputs