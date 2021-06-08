Image Source : INSTA/HARSHAALIMALHOTRA Then & now pics of Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will surprise you

If you've watched Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' one character that you wouldn't forget is that of Munni played by Harshaali Malhotra. The little girl who created a buzz all over because of her cuteness has now grown up into a beautiful girl. She is quite active on social media where she keeps on sharing pictures and reels performing popular Instagram trends. Yet again, she did the same and left everyone awestruck when she shared a then and now video of herself. The clip shows a picture of Harshaali as a baby, wearing an orange cardigan, with a matching hair clip while in the recent photo, she looked beautiful in her blue and white lehenga

The video which was shared on Instagram had the caption, "Baby and now... #babyandme #babyandnow #reelsfun #instareels #reelsinstagram #harshaalians #harshaaliholics #prettyme #beauty #fun #enjoy."

Have a look at the same here:

The video caught the attention of her followers who wrote praises for Munni in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, 'Cute baby,' while another one commented, "So cute, u looking so awesome." A user said, "Nice munni" while another one wrote, "Still the same cuteness."

She recently treated everyone with a dance video which left fans amazed. Many left heart emojis on the post and wrote, "Munni toh dance b kr letu hai," "Best dance performance."

She recently turned 13 and shared glimpses of her birthday party on the photo-sharing application. Harshali posed with a cake that had 'officially a teenager' written on it. The reel was captioned, "It’s my birthday ... yippppeeee Officially teenager now ...."

For those unversed, Harshaali played the role of Shahida aka Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her role was that of a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2015.