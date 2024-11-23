Badshah opens up about his 'deep connection' with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Badshah opens up about Pakistani actor Hania Aamir

Rapper and music sensation Badshah's name has been linked with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir for a long time. Recently, the actress gave more air to this matter when she appeared at Badshah's concert in Dubai. She also shared a funny video of this in her Instagram stories. now in a recent interview, the rapper spoke candidly about his relationship with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor Hania Aamir.

What did Badshah say about Hania Aamir?

The rapper's photos with Hania Aamir went viral in no time. Now Badshah has broken his silence on this matter and spoken openly on the matter of Hania Aamir. When Badshah was asked to sing the song 'Ve Haniya' a lot in the streets of Dubai, he said that this song is to be sung in the streets of Dubai. Talking to Sahitya Aaj Tak, Badshah talked about his relationship with Haniya and said, 'She is happy in her life, I am happy in my life. She is just a very good friend of mine. We have a very good connection. We have fun whenever we meet.'

Apart from this, both of them were also seen attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert together in London. Diljit had also called both of them on stage. The first rumours of their relationship started in the year 2023 when the picture of their night out in Dubai went viral. Earlier, Hania had reacted to the rumours and said, "Sometimes I think that my only problem is that I am not married. If I was married, I would have been saved from many of these rumours."

Badshah's personal life

For those who don't know Badshah's real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple got married in 2012 but separated in 2020. They have a daughter Jessie Grace Masih who was born in the year 2017. Earlier, Badshah's name was also linked to actress Mrunal Thakur, which he denied. On the other hand, Hania Aamir is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She has worked in hit dramas like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya among others.

Also Read: Box Office Reports: Know Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report, Kanguva collection here