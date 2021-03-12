Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao flaunts washboard abs in latest photo, says, 'nothing seems impossible'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO Rajkummar Rao flaunts washboard abs in latest photo

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is known for getting into the skin of his characters and giving a spectacular performance with each film. He will be next seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a shirtless photo, flaunting his washboard abs. Rajkummar revealed that it was very difficult for him to transform his body considering he is a pure vegetarian. However, 'nothing seems impossible' when you love your job.

Rajkummar Rao wrote, "#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film."

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have completed shooting for their film Badhaai Do. The actor had posted two pictures on Instagram posing with Bhumi and the film's director Harshvardhan Kulkarni. "Out of the sets and straight into your hearts It's a WRAP! Can't wait for y'all to see the film! #BadhaaiDo," Rajkummar wrote as the caption.

Bhumi posted the same pictures on the photo-sharing website and wrote: "It's a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs and memories for a lifetime #BadhaaiDo @rajkummar_rao and #harshwardhankulkarni you both are and my entire team - Thank You For Making This Such A Memorable One."

She added that she feels lucky to have worked with them and thanked the entire team of the film.

Badhaai Do is the second installment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar to take the franchise forward.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterr" (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.