Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with dad Irrfan Khan, says 'I was almost about to text him back'

Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with dad Irrfan Khan.

This is what Babil Khan found! Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode after he lost his battle with cancer last year. It seems difficult for his family and friends to accept that he is not with them in person. Now, the late actor's son Babil was cleaning old messages from his phone when he found some old conversations with Irrfan. Babil took to his Instagram and shared a WhatsApp conversation with his father. He posted a screenshot of the texts and described the feeling as ‘intense on a level I could not explain’.

In the post, there were two messages, dated March 17, 2020. It read 'Babila call please when u r up' and 'Call back it’s very urgent'.

“This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like "mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath," Babil captioned the screenshot.

On Thursday, Babil shared an old photo of the late actor. Taking to his Instagram, Babil revealed that he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams.

Sharing the unseen picture of Irrfan, Babil wrote, "For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)."

Meanwhile, the actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body.