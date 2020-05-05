Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira believed in social distancing even while dating

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, claims as a couple they strongly believed in social distancing right from the time they were dating. On Tuesday, Tahira shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she can be seen sitting beside her then-boyfriend Ayushmann. Even though Ayushmann and Tahira are sitting beside each other, there is considerable gap between the two of them.

"First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan," Tahira wrote.

Commenting on Tahira's post, Ayushmann's "Bala" heroine Yami Gautam wrote: "Ha ha ha this is so sweet." Ayushmann's brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana, expressed his love for the couple with red hearts emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008. The couple have a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka.

Meanwhile, the duo had come out in support of women ragpickers in New Delhi during the coronavirus crisis. The two have for years supported a non-profit organisation in Delhi named Gulmeher, a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. The NGO works with about 200 women ragpickers and this contribution will help them look after themselves and their families. "Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life. But it has hit the lower income groups the hardest and it is our duty as citizens of this nation to come forward and support the people in dire need.

"Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now," Ayushmann, who has already donated to PM-CARES Fund, said.

I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM @narendramodi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress. https://t.co/bIUDl5HlFA — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 28, 2020

