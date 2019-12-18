Ayushmann Khurrana wants to play negative character on screen

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's career graph in 2019 only saw a upward trend. Every film that Ayushmann took up this year shattered box office records and not just that it also brought if critical appreciation for trying out new roles and portraying them to perfection. From Article 15 to Bala was seen exploring new shades of character through his acting. 'Ayushmann genre' became a thing when it came to films and acting, after trying almost everything in recent films, the actor now wants to play the role of a 'morally corrupt' person onscreen.

In an interview with Mid-Day the actor expressed his desire to play a negative characters now. Ayushmann said, "“I will be happy to pick a gory film or play a negative character. I would love to play a morally corrupt person. That will be out of my realm. But the message, at the end of the day, should be positive. I don’t want to endorse wrongdoings on screen.” He asserted, however, that he doesn’t want justify the action and intent of one such a character."

In 2020, Ayushnann will be seen playing the role of a gay man in his next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. Ayushmann feels the film will send out a message through and its story. The actor said, "“I needed that over-the-top performance to show my range as an actor. It was slapstick, and not the situational comedies that I usually [gravitate to]. The film helped me reach out to the single-screen audiences. Now, I need that audience to come to theatres for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. We have seen parallel films on the subject, but you need a mainstream film to normalise homosexuality.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan stars Ayushmann with actor Jitendra Gupta. The film is a spin off of Ayushmann’s 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan. The shooting of the film was recently concluded and its set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

