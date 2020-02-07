Ayushmann Khurrana feels 'Tum Mere Liye Kaafi Ho' song captures universal emotion of love

Ayushmann Khurrana has lend his voice for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's song Tum Mere Liye Kaafi Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has created a new genre of cinema through is quirky, off-beat, real and relatable brand of movies, is back with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film that focusses on the legitimacy of same-sex relationships, is also smashing Bollywood stereotypes by having a leading star back a subject in which he plays a gay man on screen. Ayushmann has now released a beautiful love song that captures the universal essence of romance.

Talking about the intent of the song to promote inclusivity of love in society, Ayushmann says, “We wanted to have a song in the film that captures the universal emotion of love and romance and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho captures this essence beautifully. It is a quintessential Bollywood love song that beautifully shows all the emotions that any love story goes through, that any partner feels for their someone special.”

The versatile actor feels the song will connect to all lovers despite their sexual preference because it talks about the depth of love and purity that any couple experiences when in love. “The lyrics, the picturisation everything echoes the reality of what a couple in love would feel. It has been an honour to sing a song that celebrates the notion of what love should stand for and it gives me great privilege to sing a love song for a forward-thinking film on same-sex relationship,” he says.

Ayushmann adds, “It is an empowering song dedicated to everyone who believes in standing up for love, who doesn’t get bogged down by societal pressures and regressive stereotypes. Vayu has penned it beautifully and composed it brilliantly with Tanishk Bagchi.”