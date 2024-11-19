Ayushmann Khurrana shares childhood pics with Aparshakti to celebrate his brother's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshatki Khurana

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a special birthday post for his younger brother and actor Aparshakti on Tuesday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a series of nostalgic pictures, celebrating his brother's special day. The first pic in the post is from their childhood years wherein they are posing like boxers, who are ready to fight. The next one features toddler Aparshakti sitting on his father's lap while the last one features their family portrait.

''Picture ladaayi waali hai par gaana pyaar waala hai. Aaj iska birthday hai. @aparshakti_khurana.I’m in the US. So time zone is different but love is the same,'' Ayushmann captioned his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Thama where he will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ayushmann will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Aparshakti, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest release, Stree 2, which also features Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor. He was also seen in Berlin, which is set in New Delhi in the politically charged atmosphere of the 1990s. He also has a couple of big projects in his kitty including Thama alongside his brother Ayushmann. He will also feature in Badtameej Gill alongside Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Apart from these, he will star in Mr Lele alongside Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Two of his upcoming films are in the production stage which include Jab Khuli Kitaab and The Great Man.

