Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana says he is overwhelmed with love from people in Northeast

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha's Anek in Assam, is overwhelmed with the love he has received in the Northeast. The actor has once again teamed up with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for his upcoming film. Reportedly, 40 to 50 people from neighbouring villages flock to the set to meet Ayushmann and wish him well for his film. Earlier, he took to his Instagram to share a few videos of him playing cricket. In one of the clips, we hear little kids cheering from the aforementioned area for Ayushmann as he plays cricket. The junior cheerleaders smile for the camera as they clap and shout, "Ayushmann Ayushmann!"

Now, talking about the people he met in Assam, the actor sai "I'm truly overwhelmed with the love that I'm receiving from the people here in the Northeast. I have met all those who have been kind enough to come to our sets to wish me luck for Anek. It was humbling to know that they love my craft and my brand of cinema and I have had interactions with them during shot breaks and post wrap whenever possible."

"The warmth that I have received from the people here will always stay with me, motivating me to do better and to entertain my country better," he added.

On the related note, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing cricket in between shots. Posting it, he wrote: "In between shots! #NorthEast". Ayushmann is seen with a bat, and a plastic chair serves as the wicket.

Take a look:

The actor has a packed date diary, with a number of releases lined up for his fans. He has Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh coming up, besides Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor with him.

(With IANS Inputs)