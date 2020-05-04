Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about a casting couch experience from his early days in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about casting couch experience from his early days in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most celebrated actors of recent times. But how many of you know that he too has to go through the ugly phase of casting couch in the early days of his Bollywood career. However, he was strong enough to say no and came out of the trap. The 'Dream Girl' whose is now the first choice of directors recalls his journey in the film industry and reveals how he was once replaced in the film when an A-list actress denied sharing the screen with him.

Talking about his casting couch experience, Ayushmann told Pinkvilla, "A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer."

He made his debut through Vicky Donor which came in the year 2012 however it wasn't a smooth sail for him. Recalling he initial days in the industry, he told the portal, "Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections. Also, I'm well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don't think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years."

Ayushman's revelations about the casting couch comes after stars like Rajeev Khandelwal, Isha Koppikar and Surveen Chawla shared their experience about the inappropriate behaviour.

On the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan in which he played the role of a homosexual man. Next, he will be seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage