Ayushmann Khurrana announces new film Doctor G, actor says 'opening soon for consultation'

Ayushmann Khurrana announces new film Doctor G

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been riding high on success with each film earning endless applaud from the audience and ruling the box office. The actor is currently in Chandigarh, shooting for his upcoming film. While fans wait to see the actor in his new look on the big screen, Ayushmann announced another film in which he will be seen playing a doctor for the first time. Titled Doctor G, the film is said to make the audience laugh along with a message like every Ayushmann Khurrana film.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram on Tuesday to announce the film and shared a photo with the script. he wrote, "Opening soon for consultation #DoctorG" The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann told TOI, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."

With Doctor G, Anubhuti Kashyap will make her feature film debut. She said, "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion, and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the versatile and talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger and the family audiences equally."

Ayushmann Khurrana has always maintained that when he picks his films, he makes sure that it has a message along with entertainment. He says he feels responsible when he is personally reaching out to people across the country. Ayushmann is currently busy shooting in Chandigarh for Abhishek Kapoor's film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui".