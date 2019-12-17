Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and others react to CAA protests: Can't stay silent any longer

Image Source : TWITTER Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and others react to CAA protests

Several Bollywood celebrities posted opinions all through Monday on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed, which was triggered off after Sunday's protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi and others voiced out their support for the students who were silently protesting against the bill and were brutally beaten up.

At the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn reacted to the situation and said, “This is a democracy. The establishment has an opinion, and there are those who do not agree with that opinion. Everyone should have the right to express their opinion. Violence is not the answer. Instead of fighting, things should be settled amicably, so that the aam janta doesn’t suffer.”

A democratically elected Govt that creates laws against its own people is following the Nazi Germany model clearly. This government has failed the people of this country. See what is happening on the streets . India is protesting 🇮🇳 You cannot divide us https://t.co/5toqbTkSOS — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 17, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana also tweeted saying, “Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who took a break from Twitter in August, made his comeback on the microblogging platform by sharing a tweet attacking the government. He tweeted: "This has gone too far.. can't stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .." Reacting to his tweet, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted: "Welcome back Kashyap. Was missing you here."

Exactly how a fascist talks ... the worst kind ... urging the leaders to CRUSH DISSENT WITH FORCE .. https://t.co/HSH71f2j0R — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken. 🇮🇳 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) December 16, 2019

The Article 15 helmer tweeted a clear contempt at celebrities who have not taken a stand on the issue since yesterday: "F*** you everyone who does not have an opinion!!! F*** you!!! F*** you again!!! you are no icons!!! You are businessmen!!!"

In a separate tweet, Sinha expressed: "When no one has the answers, students do. Look at history worldwide."

Dear ICONS... now that’s what an icon is. Just so you know. Wait before you are called out. You will be. https://t.co/iRLoErfsN4 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 16, 2019

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

Taapsee Pannu, reacting to a video of police crackdown at Jamia, tweeted: "Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don't fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I'm not talking about just the life n property."

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences.

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

Expression her reaction on the same video, actress Kubbra Sait tweeted: "If this voice and plea doesn't shatter your inner demons. I don't know what will. Is the end here? Or can we still save ourselves. Where is the Prime Minister? The silence is deafening."

Dia Mirza tweeted: "What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame. Shame. Now is the time to come together and act as one nation, one people, one country."

I stand in solidarity with the students of India. pic.twitter.com/OCl8gH276B — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 16, 2019

Pooja Bhatt tweeted: "To speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men. India is burning. One can't be mute anymore."

Swara Bhasker tweeted on Sunday night. The actress' tweet reads: "Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests"

Well well well.. So the students were speaking the truth all along!!!!! https://t.co/shNBsvlYQI — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 17, 2019

In solidarity with the students of India. https://t.co/0cGYjAHjbz — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2019

With you on this and I’m glad I have voiced mine too, thank you for being real sir @anubhavsinha 👊🏻❤️ https://t.co/8eTliwYIxP — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 16, 2019

Lisa Ray tweeted on Monday afternoon: "For all those who feel the violent response of the Delhi police to students is justified as they were ‘destroying public property' I say, we must immediately arrest all men urinating against public walls in India who cause far more destruction on a daily basis. Shall we begin?"

Earlier, as reported by IANS, Rajkummar Rao had also protested against the police's violence against students. He tweeted, "I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!"

Alankrita Shrivastava had tweeted: "Sarfaroshi ki tamanaa ab hamaare dil mein hai, Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai...Hats off to the brave young students of India. You who can speak squarely in the face of such oppression are true citizens."

In earlier reports, too, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had liked a Jamia tweet and then went ahead to declare it was a mistake. All through Monday, the conflicting hashtags — #BoycottCanadianKumar and #ISupportAkshay — trended on Twitter at once. Akshay, his clarification about the violence, added: "In no way do I support such acts."

Although most of Bollywood celebs have voiced opinions condemning the violence against students, Koena Mitra has tweeted in support for Delhi Police. The actress wrote: "Dear Jamia students, these are not protests these are terror attacks! Ab saren victims ban gaye? Public properties jalana students ka kaam hai? #ISupportDelhiPolice."

Dear Jamia students,

these are not protests these are terror attacks! Ab saren victims ban gaye? Public properties jalana students ka kaam hai? #ISupportDelhiPolice #JamiaMilia #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/vOoC1uYt15 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 16, 2019

